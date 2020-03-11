WHO: 93% of the Coronavirus Cases are in only 4 Countries

93% of all coronavirus patients worldwide are from four countries, the World Health Organization announced today, adding that most of them have been cured.

Globally, there are around 116 500 infected, 4,091of which have died and 64,750 have been cured.

Most of the cases are in China, where the epidemic erupted. There are 80,761 cases and 3 136 deaths in the country. China is followed by Italy with 9,172 registered  cases and 463 deaths, followed by Iran with 8,042 infected and 291 deaths, and South Korea with 7 513 infected and 54 deaths.

In Europe, with the exception of Italy, the most infected are in Spain (1 650 infected / 35 died), France (1 412 infected / 30 died) and Germany (1 307 infected / 2 died).

WHO officials shed more light on the severity of the disease. They have previously said about 80% of the people who catch COVID-19 develop mild symptoms while 20% of the patients develop severe symptoms. The “mild” cases include mild forms of pneumonia, Van Kerkhove said.

WHO officials said some medical conditions, including heart disease, respiratory disease, cancer and diabetes, will place people at a higher risk for death. In China, the death rates among people over 80 is the highest — over 20%.

