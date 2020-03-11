The 24th Sofia International Film Festival and the 17th Sofia Meetings Postponed

The decision follows the measures taken by the government of the Republic of Bulgaria to prevent the dissemination of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the country

„Art Fest” Ltd, main organizer of the 24th Sofia International Film Festival and the Sofia Meetings co-production market, is conscious and aware of the global threat that the COVID-19 coronavirus presents to the health and life of people worldwide. Our actions comply with the agreed measures and recommendations of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria, Ministry of Healthcare and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Bulgaria, as well as the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Sofia Municipality. All measures include the prohibition of cultural public events and mass gatherings of people on the territory of Bulgaria.

Taking all of this into account, we need to inform you the the 24th Sofia International Film Festival and the 17th Sofia Meetings will not take place in March 2020, as planned. They are now postponed for a moment when cultural public and sporting events will be allowed in closed venues.

Sofia International Film Festival is one of the biggest cultural events in Bulgaria and is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sofia Municipality, Bulgarian National Film Center and in partnership with the National Palace of Cultureл The festival is also supported by the „Creative Europe“ - MEDIA programme of the European Union and many other partners, sponsors and friends. We count on everyone's understanding and support to conduct the 24th Sofia International Film Festival and the 17th Sofia Meetings in the provisioned scale.

We assure you that an amazing festival lies ahead! It will come in it's own time. But Time Is On Our Side, isn‘t it? It shall come! And all of you, friends of the great cinematic art, will learn about it on time.