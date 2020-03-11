The MEPs will Meet in Brussels instead of Strasbourg

The leadership of the European Parliament announced that it has decided to schedule a session of MEPs in Brussels instead of Strasbourg from 30 March to 2 April. This decision is taken as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

A few days ago, the EP decided that this week's session should not be convened in Strasbourg, but in Brussels. A similar decision was made for the first time since 2008. 12 years ago, such a change was made because of the collapse of part of the ceiling in the Strasbourg EP building.

Under the EU Treaty, MEPs are required to meet 12 times a year in Strasbourg. The EP also normally meets in Brussels for brief two-day sessions each month.

Last night, the EP decided to shorten this week's session from four to two days in an effort to help curb the infection. MEP David Sassoli announced today that he has been subject to voluntary home quarantine because he has returned from Italy in the recent days.

The Croatian presidency of the EU Council today decided to cancel a ministerial meeting scheduled for Thursday. The European Council discussed the situation with COVID-19 in a video conference.