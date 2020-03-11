The MEPs will Meet in Brussels instead of Strasbourg

World » EU | March 11, 2020, Wednesday // 10:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The MEPs will Meet in Brussels instead of Strasbourg www.pixabay.com

The leadership of the European Parliament announced that it has decided to schedule a session of MEPs in Brussels instead of Strasbourg from 30 March to 2 April. This decision is taken as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

A few days ago, the EP decided that this week's session should not be convened in Strasbourg, but in Brussels. A similar decision was made for the first time since 2008. 12 years ago, such a change was made because of the collapse of part of the  ceiling in the Strasbourg EP building.

Under the EU Treaty, MEPs are required to meet 12 times a year in Strasbourg. The EP also normally meets in Brussels for brief two-day sessions each month.
Last night, the EP decided to shorten this week's session from four to two days in an effort to help curb the infection. MEP David Sassoli announced today that he has been subject to voluntary home quarantine because he has returned from Italy in the recent days.

The Croatian presidency of the EU Council today decided to cancel a ministerial meeting scheduled for Thursday. The European Council discussed the situation with COVID-19 in a video conference.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European parliament, Brussels, Strasbourg, meeting
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria