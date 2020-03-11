Retail Chains: There is no Shortage of Food and Essential Goods

Large retail chains have reassured that no shortage of food and essential goods is expected due to the cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This was made clear by a message from the Modern Trade Association. Billa, Deichman, DM, Kaufland, Lidl, Pro market, Hippoland, Mr. Bricolage и T-Market are members of the Association.

They point out that there are currently no restrictions on shopping in their stores. A shortage of food items, including essentials, is not expected, and there is sufficient availability in the logistics centers of companies and the necessary organization is in place to guarantee rhythmic deliveries.

The stores continue to operate at their usual capacity and opening hours.