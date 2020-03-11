Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 11C and 16C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 11, 2020, Wednesday // 10:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Today, clouds will increase from the northwest.
Considerable cloudiness in the morning in the southeast part of the country, which will break and decrease in the afternoon. West-northwest winds will increase to mostly moderate. Maximum temperatures between 11C and 16C, in Sofia – about 12C. Atmospheric pressure will be higher than the monthly average and will rise slightly.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.