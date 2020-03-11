Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 11C and 16C

Today, clouds will increase from the northwest.

Considerable cloudiness in the morning in the southeast part of the country, which will break and decrease in the afternoon. West-northwest winds will increase to mostly moderate. Maximum temperatures between 11C and 16C, in Sofia – about 12C. Atmospheric pressure will be higher than the monthly average and will rise slightly.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.