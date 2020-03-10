2 More Cases of Coronavirus in Sofia - Total of 6 in Bulgaria
At an extraordinary briefing by the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced two more cases of coronavirus in the country. This time they are in Sofia. With them, people in the country become 6.
"Unfortunately, there are two more cases of coronavirus in our country. They are in the metropolitan Pirogov Hospital. One is a 66-year-old woman and the other is a 77-year-old man, who worked for Ilientsi.
