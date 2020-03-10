No New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria

All 46 samples recently taken tested negative for coronavirus, Bulgaria’s coronavirus task force said on March 10 at the daily update briefing at 17.00.Seventeen of the samples were from people from the city of Gabrovo, which is one of the areas where 2 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on March 8, BNT reported.

The results from further 56 samples are expected later today, the head of the task force added.

Eight samples were redone this morning because the first results were inconclusive. They all tested negative.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bulgaria remains 4.