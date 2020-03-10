No New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | March 10, 2020, Tuesday // 19:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: No New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

All 46 samples recently taken tested negative for coronavirus, Bulgaria’s coronavirus task force said on March 10 at the daily update briefing at 17.00.Seventeen of the samples were from people from the city of Gabrovo, which is one of the areas where 2 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on March 8, BNT reported.

The results from further 56 samples are expected later today, the head of the task force added.

Eight samples were redone this morning because the first results were inconclusive. They all tested negative.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bulgaria remains 4.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, samples, negative, Coronavirus, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria