Explosion in a Chemical Plant in Barcelona, at least One Person has Died

At least one person was killed in an explosion at a chemical plant in Barcelona, the capital of the Spanish Autonomous Region of Catalonia, local emergency services said in a tweet.

Nineteen people injured,elperiodico.com reported.

They said they were in contact with the fire department and the company to determine what kind of chemical products were affected by the blast.

Expect details!

