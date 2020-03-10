Explosion in a Chemical Plant in Barcelona, at least One Person has Died
World | March 10, 2020, Tuesday // 19:08| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
At least one person was killed in an explosion at a chemical plant in Barcelona, the capital of the Spanish Autonomous Region of Catalonia, local emergency services said in a tweet.
Nineteen people injured,elperiodico.com reported.
They said they were in contact with the fire department and the company to determine what kind of chemical products were affected by the blast.
Expect details!
- » AFP: Bulgaria Opposes Greek Plans for Refugee Camp near Border
- » Erdogan: Merkel and Macron will Visit Istanbul
- » Italy is Locked Down because of the Coronavirus
- » Serbia Registered 4 Cases of Coronavirus
- » The French Minister of Culture is Infected with a COVID-19
- » Erdogan Want a "Concrete Support" for Syria