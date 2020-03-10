Erdogan: Merkel and Macron will Visit Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said German and French leaders will visit Istanbul next week for talks on the migration crisis, local media quoted by the BBC reports.

Erdogan told reporters on his plane back from Brussels that he, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron "will meet in Istanbul next Tuesday", Anadolu news agency reported.

Tags: Recep Erdohan, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, migration crisis
