Visits to the Sofia Zoo are Suspended
Society | March 10, 2020, Tuesday // 18:48| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
On March 11, with an order of the Mayor of Sofia Municipality, the access and visits to the Sofia Zoo are terminated, the zoo reported.
The suspension of visits will continue until further notice. The order was issued in connection with the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 and the World Health Organization's declared public health emergency of international importance for the disease, with the aim of preventing and restricting its spread within the territory of the Metropolitan Municipality.
- » 2 More Cases of Coronavirus in Sofia - Total of 6 in Bulgaria
- » No New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria
- » The 8 Samples Re-Examined for COVID-19 are Negative
- » Bulgaria to Request EUR 130 Million Assistance for Police Equipment
- » US Doctors: The COVID-19 Symptoms are Most Likely to Appear within 5 Days
- » Bulgaria Celebrates 77 Years from Rescue of Its Jews