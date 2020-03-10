Visits to the Sofia Zoo are Suspended

Bulgaria: Visits to the Sofia Zoo are Suspended www.pixabay.com

On March 11, with an order of the Mayor of Sofia Municipality, the access and visits to the Sofia Zoo are terminated, the zoo reported.

The suspension of visits will continue until further notice. The order was issued in connection with the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 and the World Health Organization's declared public health emergency of international importance for the disease, with the aim of preventing and restricting its spread within the territory of the Metropolitan Municipality.

 

Tags: visits, Sofia Zoo, suspended, Coronavirus, COVID-19
