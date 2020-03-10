Bulgaria to Request EUR 130 Million Assistance for Police Equipment

Society | March 10, 2020, Tuesday // 18:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Request EUR 130 Million Assistance for Police Equipment www.pixabay.com

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has announced that the Bulgarian government will ask the EC for the sum of 130 million euros for purchasing additional police equipment in the event of a severe migration crisis. Direct assistance from Germany will also be sought, the prime minister said at a cabinet meeting, BNR reported.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov, police equipment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria