Bulgaria to Request EUR 130 Million Assistance for Police Equipment
Society | March 10, 2020, Tuesday // 18:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has announced that the Bulgarian government will ask the EC for the sum of 130 million euros for purchasing additional police equipment in the event of a severe migration crisis. Direct assistance from Germany will also be sought, the prime minister said at a cabinet meeting, BNR reported.
