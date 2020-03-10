Italy is Locked Down because of the Coronavirus

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced the extension of anti-coronavirus measures across Italy, Reuters reports.

There is a travel ban that applies to all Italians.The government said only those with a valid work or family reason that cannot be postponed will be allowed to travel.

Passengers departing on flights will have to justify themselves, as will all those who arrive by plane.

All mass events are forbidden, as is the case with outdoor events. As a result, the football championship has been halted after Serie A matches have been played in empty stands.

The opening hours of the establishments are limited to 6 pm. Only those establishments which can provide at least 1 meter distance between customers will be allowed to open.

Schools and universities will remain closed until 3 April.

The closure of cinemas, theaters, museums and concert halls announced in Lombardy and some municipalities of Veneto, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna is already valid throughout the country.

All ski resorts are closed, regardless of their location.

Public transport will continue to operate throughout Italy.

Italy's coronavirus death toll jumped from 366 to 463 on Monday. It is the worst-hit country after China.

The number of confirmed infection also increased by 24% from Sunday, official figures showed.

Cases of the virus have been confirmed in all 20 Italian regions, BBC reported.