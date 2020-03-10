US Doctors: The COVID-19 Symptoms are Most Likely to Appear within 5 Days

US doctors have confirmed that it takes five days on average for people to start showing the symptoms of coronavirus, the BBC reported.

Johns Hopkins University experts have analyzed cases of the disease in China and other countries. They found that most people develop symptoms on or around the fifth day.

Anyone who is symptom-free by day 12 is unlikely to get symptoms, but they may still be infectious carriers.

However, experts at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health recommend advise people who could be infectious - whether they have symptoms or not - to self-isolate for 14 days to avoid spreading it to others.

The study, led by Professor Justin Lessler, is based on a total of 181 cases. Experts point out that there are many more unknown things about the virus, such as how many people with the infection develop the symptoms.

Experts believe most people who get the infection will only have mild disease. Some will be asymptomatic, ie carrying the virus but experiencing no symptoms.

But the disease can be very serious and even deadly for some - typically elderly people with pre-existing health conditions, BBC reported.