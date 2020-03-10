Bulgaria Celebrates 77 Years from Rescue of Its Jews

Bulgarian authorities are commemorating the 77th anniversary of Sofia’s move to save thousands of jews living on its territory from deportation during World War Two.



As many as 20 000 jews were not sent to concentration camps after a delegation of MPs foiled on March, 10, 1943 the Bulgarian government’s plans to do this under a secret agreement with Nazi Germany, whose ally the country was during the war.



Another idea, developed in May 1943, included the deportation of all 50 000 Bulgarian Jews to the death camps. Instead, King Boris III decided that half of them should be sent to cities, towns and villages outside Sofia. Berlin later abandoned its plans.





Unfortunately Bulgaria failed to save 11 343 Jews from parts of Thrace and Macedonia, which were administered by Bulgaria at the time.