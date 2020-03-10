A Mask with a Reusable Respirator Valve will Cost around BGN 9
About BGN 9 leva will be the price of one mask with a reusable respirator valve on the market. This was reported to bTV by Biser Sharkov, who is the manager of a medical textile company. His company started producing similar masks from yesterday. For a day they could make about 5 thousand masks, and if there is a high demand they can rise the production. The company is ready to make disposable masks, but not earlier than May.
More than 90% of these masks were manufactured in China, and because of that now they are missing everywhere. The other manufacturer was Turkey, but in Sharkov's words "their prices jumped". A single-use mask made in Turkey is currently being offered for 50-60 euro cents.
