Serbia Registered 4 Cases of Coronavirus
March 10, 2020, Tuesday
www.pixabay.com
In Serbia, two more cases of infection with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of infected to four, the Ministry of Health said.
According to information from the MIA, 108 people have been tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute to date. Last night 5 people were tested for the new coronavirus. Two of the samples were positive.
