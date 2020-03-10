15 Tonnes of Marijuana were Seized in Mexico
The Mexican Defense Ministry said the military seized a truck loaded with 15.4 tonnes of marijuana worth $ 24.5 million.
According to RIA Novosti, the cargo was discovered during a routine inspection.
Vehicles are inspected within the framework of the National Peace and Security Plan 2018 - 2024 and are part of the national strategy to combat addiction.
