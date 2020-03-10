8 Samples in Pleven and Gabrovo will be Re-Examined because of Doubtful Results

Society » HEALTH | March 10, 2020, Tuesday // 10:39| Views: | Comments: 0
There are no new cases of coronavirus infected people in Bulgaria so far. However, there are eight samples in Pleven and Gabrovo that will be repeated one more time. This was announced at a regular briefing by the Head of the Military Medical Academy, Major General Prof. Dr. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, who is also the chairman of the National Operations Headquarters for the fight against the new COVID-19 coronavirus.

In the middle of the day, the samples will be ready and it will be clear whether they are positive or negative.

He added that yesterday the MMA had discharged six people who had been quarantined, and today five more will be discharged.

"Although the teams are busy, they are doing well. We plan to open a second office for consultation and testing," he said.

 

Tags: Coronavirus, samples, examined, Ventsislav Mutafchiiski
