Weather Forecast: Significant Amounts of Rain in Northwestern Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 10, 2020, Tuesday // 10:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Significant Amounts of Rain in Northwestern Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

Today, before noon, it will rain throughout the country, with significant amounts expected in places in the northwest. In the evening the rain will gradually stop. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will range from 5-7C in western Bulgaria to 11- 13C to the east. Atmospheric pressure will rise and in the evening it will be higher than the monthly average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Weather forecast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria