Weather Forecast: Significant Amounts of Rain in Northwestern Bulgaria

Today, before noon, it will rain throughout the country, with significant amounts expected in places in the northwest. In the evening the rain will gradually stop. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will range from 5-7C in western Bulgaria to 11- 13C to the east. Atmospheric pressure will rise and in the evening it will be higher than the monthly average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.