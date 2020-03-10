The French Minister of Culture is Infected with a COVID-19

World | March 10, 2020, Tuesday // 08:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The French Minister of Culture is Infected with a COVID-19 www.pixabay.com

Franck Riester is being treated at his home and is "feeling well", the Paris government said after it became clear that the minister of culture was among the coronavirus infected, AFP reports.

It is not clear where Riester got infected, but he went to parliament for several days, and there were confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The French Prime Minister's office said it showed that "the virus is the same for all Frenchmen" and again called on the population to be careful and take measures to reduce the chances of getting infected.

The Coronavirus has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 people worldwide. In France, 25 fatal cases were reported by Monday.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, minister, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Franck Riester
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria