The French Minister of Culture is Infected with a COVID-19

Franck Riester is being treated at his home and is "feeling well", the Paris government said after it became clear that the minister of culture was among the coronavirus infected, AFP reports.

It is not clear where Riester got infected, but he went to parliament for several days, and there were confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The French Prime Minister's office said it showed that "the virus is the same for all Frenchmen" and again called on the population to be careful and take measures to reduce the chances of getting infected.

The Coronavirus has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 people worldwide. In France, 25 fatal cases were reported by Monday.