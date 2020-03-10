Erdogan Want a "Concrete Support" for Syria

Turkish President Recep Erdogan said on Monday that he wants "concrete support" from NATO allies as his country fights threats stemming from the nine-year conflict in Syria.

"We expect concrete support from all our allies in the fight that Turkey has been carrying out alone ... NATO is in a critical period during which it needs to clearly show support," Erdogan told reporters standing alongside Stoltenberg during a visit to Brussels, adding that Turkey is making sacrifices.

"NATO is in a critical process in which it must clearly demonstrate the solidarity of its alliance" with Turkey, Erdogan added.

Erdogan also called on NATO to fulfill its previous commitments to strengthen Turkey's defense.

His visit to Brussels comes as pressure on European countries after Erdogan sayd he will no longer detain refugees heading to the West. Turkey has given shelter to 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

Nearly a million people in the northwestern province of Syria, Idlib, have fled to the Turkish border, triggered by an offensive by the Syrian regime backed by Russian military aviation.

"Our allies must show their solidarity with our country without discrimination and without setting political conditions," Erdogan said. "It is very important that the support we want is implemented without further delay."