Coronavirus Deaths Cases in Europe are Now over 500

March 10, 2020, Tuesday
The death toll from the coronavirus in Europe is already more than 500 after new 97 deaths were reported in Italy, France Press reported.

Italy is the most severely affected European country by the new coronavirus. The deaths cases due to the virus in Italy since the start of the epidemic are 463, Italian authorities said today. The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection there is already 9172, Reuters reported. However, the number of people recovering is growing - they are already 724. For comparison, the day before they were 622.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gave a positive assessment of the efforts of the Italian authorities to curb the spread of the coronavirus at yesterday's press conference in Geneva, TASS reported.

According to the AFP census, 511 deaths have been reported in Europe since the epidemic began: 463 in Italy, 21 in France, 16 in Spain, four in the UK, three in the Netherlands, two in Switzerland and two in Germany.

