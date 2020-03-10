The Seine River Overflowed its Banks in Paris

Coastal parks in the French capital, Paris, had to be closed today after the river Seine emerged from its bed after several days of rainfall, city authorities said on Thursday.

At the Austerlitz measuring point, the waters of the Seine reached 4.2 m, that is, more than 2 m above their normal level, and some low-lying pier and coastal pedestrian zones were flooded.

Bateaux-Mouches, the largest of several Seine cruise operators, announced that its ships have not been moving since yesterday, and so will be tomorrow. The reason is that the flood pier at Alma Bridge practically does not allow tourists to board the ships.