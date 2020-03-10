The Seine River Overflowed its Banks in Paris
Coastal parks in the French capital, Paris, had to be closed today after the river Seine emerged from its bed after several days of rainfall, city authorities said on Thursday.
At the Austerlitz measuring point, the waters of the Seine reached 4.2 m, that is, more than 2 m above their normal level, and some low-lying pier and coastal pedestrian zones were flooded.
Bateaux-Mouches, the largest of several Seine cruise operators, announced that its ships have not been moving since yesterday, and so will be tomorrow. The reason is that the flood pier at Alma Bridge practically does not allow tourists to board the ships.
- » The French Minister of Culture is Infected with a COVID-19
- » Erdogan Want a "Concrete Support" for Syria
- » Coronavirus Deaths Cases in Europe are Now over 500
- » The New Song that will Present Bulgaria at Eurovision 2020 is Out Now!
- » The Number of Cases of Coronavirus in Russia has Increased to 20 People
- » Greece Imposes Fierce Measures after the Number of Coronavirus Cases has Risen to 73