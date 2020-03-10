The National Gallery Limits Attendance at its Affiliates

The National Gallery limits attendance at its affiliates. This was reported by the gallery, quoted by BTA.

In accordance with the order issued by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev RD-01-117 / 08.03.2020 regarding the registered cases of coronavirus on the territory of Bulgaria, introduces the restrictions.

The official opening of the exhibition of Carles Santos "Passion for Minimalism" at the Sofia Arsenal - Museum of Contemporary Art is canceled. The exhibition will be open to viewers from March 11 to May 3, 2020.

Only individual visits to the Palace Exposition, Square 500, Museum of Christian Art, Sofia Arsenal - Museum of Contemporary Art, Museum of Socialist Art and House Museums are recommended.

