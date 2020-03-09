Vladimir Malinov: The Coronavirus in the Region of Pleven hasn't been Transmitted to Bulgaria by Italian Workers

The CEO of Bulgartransgaz Vladimir Malinov has denied the suggestions that the coronavirus in the region of Pleven has been transmitted to Bulgaria by Italian workers employed at the company Arkad based in Saudi Arabia, who are building the Balkan Stream gas pipeline.

Malinov said that of a total of 550 employees of Arkad, only 75 were Italian specialists. Of these, only 25 had visited Bulgaria in the period after 25 February. S

o far, none of the arriving Italians have shown symptoms of the disease. All workers at the sites in 5 areas are inspected daily, Malinov stressed. The CEO urged that no speculations should be made on the subject because the site is of national importance, BNR reported.