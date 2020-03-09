The New Song that will Present Bulgaria at Eurovision 2020 is Out Now!

“Tears Getting Sober” is the song to be performed by Bulgarian contestant VICTORIA at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam.

The song was presented on March 7 during a live broadcast on Bulgarian National Television’s morning show “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov”, BNT reported.

The song was written by Victoria and Borislav Milanov, Lukas Oscar and Cornelia Wiebols from Symphonix International, during a songwriting camp in Vienna in January.

VICTORIA’s distinctive voice and style position her as one of the most promising new music artists from Bulgaria. The Bulgarian entry will be selected internally and will be presented in early March.

Of the opportunity ahead of her, VICTORIA said: “In the beginning of 2019, I just couldn’t imagine how many opportunities will open up for me. I am proud to be the Bulgarian artist in Rotterdam. I am privileged to be able to make music that I believe in and to have the freedom to be who I am. Being the Bulgarian ambassador on such a huge stage is a big responsibility.”, Eurovision TV reported.

Duncan Laurence landed the Netherlands their fifth Eurovision Song Contest win in 2019, and the Contest takes place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in May 2020.

The first Semi-Final will be held on Tuesday 12 May, the second Semi-Final on Thursday 14 May and the Grand Final on Saturday 16 May 2020.

You can listen the song HERE.

