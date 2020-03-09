The New Song that will Present Bulgaria at Eurovision 2020 is Out Now!

“Tears Getting Sober” is the song to be performed by Bulgarian contestant VICTORIA at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam.

The song was presented on March 7 during a live broadcast on Bulgarian National Television’s morning show “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov”, BNT reported.

The song was written by Victoria and Borislav Milanov, Lukas Oscar and Cornelia Wiebols from Symphonix International, during a songwriting camp in Vienna in January.