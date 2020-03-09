Could the Next Agent 007 be a Woman?

Society | March 9, 2020, Monday // 18:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Could the Next Agent 007 be a Woman? www.pixabay.com

Contemporary James Bond filmmaker Barbara Broccoli says the role of agent 007 is unlikely to be entrusted to a woman, writes Contactmusic.

Fifty-nine-year-old Broccoli claims that the next Bond may be of any skin color, but not a woman.

“Bond is male,” she said. “He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male.

“And that’s fine. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.”

After 14 years of involvement in the Bond Series, Daniel Craig will leave the role of Agent 007 behind and Broccoli is looking forward to his deputy.

"I'm excited, because I've always been a James Bond fan," Broccoli said.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: 007, James Bond, woman
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria