The National Library Stopped Accepting Readers
March 9, 2020, Monday
www.pixabay.com
The SS. Cyril and Methodius National Library is will no longer work with readers as of today.
The measure is preventive and has been introduced for an indefinite period of time. The reason is the spread of the dangerous coronavirus.
SS. Cyril and Methodius National Library is another public institution that suspends operations or delays activities related to the dangerous virus, which has already spread over 107 countries worldwide.
