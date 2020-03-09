The Number of Cases of Coronavirus in Russia has Increased to 20 People

The number of cases of Coronavirus in Russia has increased to 20 people

The number of the coronavirus cases in Russia has increased to 20 in the last day, with three infected in Moscow. Earlier, patients had visited Italy, TASS reported.

"Three new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Russia on the last day among citizens in Moscow. Following an epidemiological inquiry, all citizens were found to have visited Italy in the last two weeks. They are all hospitalized in infectious wards," the release said. It adds that 20 people are currently infected in Russia. A total of 17 are Russian nationals, two are from China and one is from Italy.

