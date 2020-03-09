Greece Imposes Fierce Measures after the Number of Coronavirus Cases has Risen to 73

Around noon today, the finance, development and labor ministries are expected to jointly announce economic measures for the coronavirus's impact on the economy.

Additional government preventive measures will be introduced today, with all conferences in the country postponed over the next four weeks. Adult care centers close in four weeks, there will be no public appearances in the country in the next two weeks and all student trips are canceled.

The measures come as the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Greece has risen to 73, after seven new cases were confirmed yesterday.

Of the 73 infected with the new coronavirus, 58 were affiliated with a worship group in Israel and Egypt.