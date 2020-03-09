Wizz Air Cancels Flights to Northern Italy due to the Coronavirus

Wizz Air announced today that it is immediately stopping its flights to Milan, Treviso and Bergamo due to the blockage of the northern Italian region in an attempt to control the coronavirus outbreak. This was reported by the carrier's press center.

Flights from Sofia and Varna to Milan Bergamo will be completely stopped by April 3.

Passengers with reservations affected by this change are informed in a timely manner and will be routed to an alternate route as early as possible. Customers who have booked directly on or through the airline's mobile app will receive an email notification that they are offered a free change to the booking for a new date, a full refund of the amount initially paid, or a 120% refund on their account credit . Passengers can choose from the options listed by clicking the link in the notification email and selecting the best option for them via the Wizz self-service platform

The airline may only inform passengers who have made their reservation through the airline's mobile application. Passengers who have booked through travel agencies - including online travel agencies - should contact the company from which they purchased their tickets.