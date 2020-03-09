Avalanche in Austria Took 5 Lives

Avalanche killed five people in Dachstein, according to Austrian media. According to police information, the five were Czech citizens. Winter sports lovers were swept away by the avalanche this morning at about 9:30 am (10:30 Bulgarian time).

The incident happened at an altitude of between 2,700 and 2,800 meters.

Witnesses called the rescue services. The avalanche was between 150 and 200 meters wide and 400 meters long.

"The avalanche happened on the northern side of the Dachstein, just under the entry point Rankluft," head of operations for the local mountain rescue team, Heribert Eisl, said.

"We mobilised all our staff, but unfortunately there was no happy ending," he added.

Over the last few years, the Hallstatt glacier has melted considerably, and the area where the avalanche has fallen is much steeper than before.

The victims were taken to Hallstatt for identification, police said.

Mountain rescue crews from Hallstadt and Obertraun, Alpine police and six helicopters are involved in Dachstein's large-scale operation.

According to mountain rescuers, no more casualties are expected, but for greater security the area will be scrutinized as the weather is sunny and many people headed to Dachstein.

