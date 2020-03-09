The Two Patients Infected with COVID-19 in Pleven are in Good Condition
The two men who tested positive for a coronavirus at the hospital in Pleven are in good condition and clinically healthy. This was stated by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev, who monitors the situation on the spot, cited by NOVA.
"We will support the health care facility with the most necessary protective equipment. The first batch of the protective equipment agreed between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Turkish President Recep Erdogan will arrive next week," Ananiyev said.
