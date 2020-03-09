Dozens of People who were in Contact with the Coronavirus-Infected People in Bulgaria are being Tested

There was no change in the number of the people infected with coronavirus. This was said at a regular briefing in front of the MMA by Major General Professor Dr. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, Head of the Military Medical Academy (MMA) and Chairman of the National Operations Headquarters.

"In Gabrovo the number of people who must be examined is 140. In Pleven, this number is not clear yet. When such information is available, you will be notified. In the morning I said about the capacity of the laboratories, so I cannot guarantee, that you can get some extra information at night. Most likely, there will be more information tomorrow " Mutafchiiski further commented.

"Otherwise four people are infected with COVID-19. There is no change in the number. 102 are countries are affected," he said. According to him, there is a general screening of the hospital staff.

"Also, the contact persons are personally involved with the two infected," he added, adding that they did not show any symptoms.

The last 14 samples taken at the MMA are negative, the gene explained. Mutafchiyski.