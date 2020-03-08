Today is the International Women's Day

International Women's Day is celebrated each year on March 8th. This is a day for international recognition of women's economic, political and social achievements.

The celebration began in 1857 in New York when one of the first protests of women working in textile factories was organized. They demanded equal rights with men, reduced working hours and improved working conditions.

In 1909, the American Socialist Party proclaimed 28 February as National Women's Day. Until 1913, the Americans marked it last Sunday in February.



On August 27, 1910, the first international women's conference organized by the Socialist International was held in Copenhagen. At the suggestion of the German Socialist Klara Zetkin, it is perceived every year, during the first Sundays of spring, to celebrate the day of the workers and their international solidarity in order to mobilize the broad women's masses to fight for equality in men in all public spheres of society.



As a result of this decision, the International Women's Day was first celebrated in 1911 in Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Denmark, where more than one million men and women participate in processions.



Since 1914, the celebration has been celebrated in the various countries on 8 March. It is associated at the beginning of the century with the struggle for political, economic and social equality.

In 1977, the UN General Assembly decided 8 March to become the International Day for the Rights of Women.

During socialism March 8th was quite politicized. But it gradually became a more intimate and more enjoyable holiday. Undoubtedly it has traditions in Bulgaria. Many people still celebrate it today.

Eighth March is a public holiday in Afghanistan, Angola, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, China (women only), Cuba, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Macedonia Moldova, Mongolia, Nepal, Russia, Tajikistan, Uganda, Ukraine, Zambia and many other countries.