All Indoor Cultural and Sports Events have been Canceled in Bulgaria, Due to COVID-19 Cases

The Bulgarian government has canceled all indoor cultural events, including theaters, cinemas and all related cultural events. The original idea was for this to happen only in places where coronavirus infection was noted, but it changed.

The Minister of Culture Boil Banov, however, supplemented the proposal and demanded that it must be extended to the whole country. "Not in terms of panic, but still 400-500 people indoors for 2-3 hours, the risk is high," the minister said.

All sporting events in Bulgaria must be closed. This was proposed by the Coronavirus Crisis Staff and then voted on by the Council of Ministers. This includes the matches in the First and Second League of Bulgaria, emphasizing that they should be played without public.

"Close everything," PM Boyko Borisov said during the Council of Ministers meeting. "If the world goes that way, I am convinced that they will postpone the Olympics as well," Borisov said.