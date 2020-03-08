4 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria - Confirmed
Four cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Bulgaria.
This was announced at an emergency briefing by the National Operations Headquarters. The samples of a 75-year-old woman in Gabrovo and a 27-year-old man in Pleven have been confirmed. In addition, a 61-year-old man from Pleven, who has pulmonary problems, as well as a medical officer at a hospital in Gabrovo, are positive.
Twenty-four samples from Pleven and 46 samples from Gabrovo were examined.
Expect details!
