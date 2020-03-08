4 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria - Confirmed

Bulgaria: 4 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria - Confirmed

Four cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Bulgaria.

This was announced at an emergency briefing by the National Operations Headquarters. The samples of a 75-year-old woman in Gabrovo and a 27-year-old man in Pleven have been confirmed. In addition, a 61-year-old man from Pleven, who has pulmonary problems, as well as a medical officer at a hospital in Gabrovo, are positive.

Twenty-four samples from Pleven and 46 samples from Gabrovo were examined.

Expect details!

