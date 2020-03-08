

The first two cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria were registered. This was confirmed by the National Operations Headquarters at an emergency briefing at midnight. It is a 27-year-old patient from Pleven and a 75-year-old patient from Gabrovo. People who have been in contact with them in recent days will also be quarantined. Both infected materials will be shipped to the National Reference Laboratory for re-analysis tonight.

The condition of both patients is already good added the director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, Professor Todor Kantardzhiev. According to the Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev, it is not about people who have traveled to risky countries. Patients are isolated.