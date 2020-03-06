The EU Express Solidarity with Bulgaria for the Crisis at Union’s External Borders

World » EU | March 6, 2020, Friday // 17:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The EU Express Solidarity with Bulgaria for the Crisis at Union’s External Borders www.pixabay.com

Extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council on the situation in Idlib and migration pressure at the EU's external borders took place in Zagreb on March 6, Bulgaria’s representative in the meeting was Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Judicial Reform and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, BNT reported.

The ministers adopted a joint statement by the 27 member states expressing full solidarity with Greece, Bulgaria and Cyprus and readiness for further support for protection of the Union's external borders. The top EU diplomats stressed the importance of continuing to implement the EU-Turkey Statement of 18 March 2016. The Union will continue to support Turkey for the huge number of refugees it has hosted on its territory and expects Turkey to continue to keep its commitments.

Ministers stressed the need to urgently de-escalate the Idlib conflict, establish a sustainable ceasefire and resume the political process under the auspices of the UN and in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.

The ministers noted the results of yesterday's meeting in Moscow between the Presidents of Russia and Turkey and the agreed de-escalation measures in Syria.

A new conference on Syria is scheduled to be convened, and the EC is urgently releasing 60m euros to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Idlib and the border areas with Turkey.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, external borders, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria