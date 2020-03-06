Parliament has Adopted Amendments to the Climate Change Mitigation Act

Politics | March 6, 2020, Friday
Bulgaria: Parliament has Adopted Amendments to the Climate Change Mitigation Act www.pixabay.com

The Parliament has adopted amendments to the Climate Change Mitigation Act on second reading, Focus News Agency reported.

The bill aims to enhance cost-effective emission reductions and low-carbon investments.

The reasons for the change in the law are related to the dynamics of international climate negotiations since the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015 and changes in European legislation in view of the revision for Phase 4 of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme.

Tags: parliament, Climate Change Mitigation Act, amendments
