Weather Forecast: Clouds to Break and Decrease Today

This morning, clouds over far eastern and southern areas will also break and decrease.

Clouds will start to increase again from the west, covering the whole country by the evening. Light to moderate winds, occasionally strong north of the mountains, will blow from the south-southwest. Daytime temperatures will rise, reaching maximums of 11C to 16C. Atmospheric pressure is lower than the monthly average and will further decrease.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

