The 24rd Edition of Sofia International Film Festival Begins in March

Sofia International Film Festival is the biggest film festival in Bulgaria. It began in 1997 and attracts more than 85 000 spectators annually. The festival aims to present the best of the contemporary cinema to local audiences and regional Bulgarian and Balkan cinema to international audiences, as well as to encourage cooperation between local and international filmmakers.

The 24rd Sofia International Film Festival will happen from 12-22-31 March 2020 in Sofia. In the frame of the festival is organized the co-production market Sofia Meetings which brings more than 300 foreign professionals to the festival including strong number of distributors, members of Europa Distribution, and exhibitors, members of Europa Cinemas. Sofia Meetings is one of the leading co-production events in Europe and especially the region, the US Embassy in Bulgaria reported.