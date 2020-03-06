The New James Bond Movie Premiere will be Delayed because of the Coronavirus

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the premiere of the new James Bond movie is delayed by 7 months.

The movie No Time to Die was due in early April, but instead, it will premiere on November 12th in the UK and November 25th in the United States.

The latest movie from the saga will also be the latest reincarnation of actor Daniel Craig in the role of Agent 007.

