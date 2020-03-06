The EU is Preparing another € 500 Million Aid for Migrants in Turkey

The European Commission is preparing new additional aid of 500m euro for Syrian refugees in Turkey, as well as a number of other measures to ease tensions with Ankara, an EU source quoted by France Press reported.

The allocation of € 500 million is in addition to the 6 billion which were allocated under an agreement signed in 2016 to fund programs implemented by non-governmental organizations for the benefit of about 3.7 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, the source explained.

The European Commission also proposes to facilitate the issuance of visas to Turkish nationals.

European first diplomat Josep Borrell announced yesterday during his visit to Ankara that an emergency aid of EUR 170 million has been unblocked "for the most vulnerable in Syria". This funding is not included in the 500 million aid for migrants.

4.7 billion (of the EUR 6 billion) have already been allocated and 3.2 billion have already been paid, according to the European Commission.

These measures aim to reassure Ankara, which decided to stop preventing migrants from entering Europe, that the country will receive new EU support.

"If European countries want to solve the problem, they must support Turkey's political and humanitarian decisions in Syria," Turkish President Recep Erdogan said yesterday. The EU has firmly rejected Turkey's blackmail through migrants.