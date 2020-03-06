Al Bano and Romina Power's Concert in Bulgaria is Postponed

The concert of the duo Al Bano and Romina Power had to be postponed due to complications and restrictions on the travel and stay of Italian citizens in Bulgaria, the organizers announced.

All passengers arriving from Italy must be subject to mandatory quarantine. Because of this the concert on 19 March will be postponed.

Based on information from the Italian Foreign Ministry, the artist's management decided that it was best to postpone the concert.

The new date of the event is May 31, and the venue remains unchanged - Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture. All tickets purchased will be valid without re-certification.

There are still a limited number of tickets to the Al Bano and Romina Power concert.