Russia and Turkey Reached Agreement on Idlib

Turkey and Russia agreed on tensions in Idlib. This was made clear after the nearly 6-hour meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow today.

Both sides have agreed on a ceasefire agreement in the province. The ceasefire took effect at midnight. Both sides will work to make it lasting.

