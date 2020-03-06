Russia and Turkey Reached Agreement on Idlib
March 6, 2020, Friday
Turkey and Russia agreed on tensions in Idlib. This was made clear after the nearly 6-hour meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow today.
Both sides have agreed on a ceasefire agreement in the province. The ceasefire took effect at midnight. Both sides will work to make it lasting.
