21 New Cases of Coronavirus in Greece

Greek health officials have reported 21 new coronavirus infections among a group that recently traveled to Israel, raising the total number of those infected in the country to 31.

"21 of the 24 people tested positive," Sotirios Tsiodras of the National Public Health Organization (ECDC) said at a news conference.

Greece reported its tenth coronavirus case today - a person linked to a man who recently traveled to Israel and Egypt, health authorities said.

Separately, health authorities have rejected media reports that a Swiss cruise ship carrying 2,570 passengers and traveling to Corfu Island in western Greece has been quarantined because of coronavirus concerns.

