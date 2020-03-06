Frontex to Send 100 Employees in Greece due to Migrant Pressure

FRONTEX will deploy forces in Greece next week for rapid land and sea intervention, the spokeswoman for the European Union Border Control Agency said.

"We plan to send about one hundred emergency personnel in the Evros border region by next Wednesday," she said. Frontex will send mainly equipment, that is, boats or helicopters, to the Greek islands, but in her words it will take a little longer.

It is not yet clear what the contribution of individual EU countries will be, but everyone has promised assistance,she added. The operation is for a period of two months, which may be extended.

“Given the quickly developing situation at the Greek external borders with Turkey, my decision is to accept to launch the rapid border intervention requested by Greece. It is part of the Frontex mandate to assist a Member State confronted with an exceptional situation, requesting urgent support with officers and equipment from all EU Member States and Schengen Associated Countries,” said Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri.

“Our core mission is to protect the common borders of the European Union in support of Member States. In Greece, we contribute to this goal by supporting the registration of migrants and security screenings, which are also important for returns,” he added.

