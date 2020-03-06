PM Borissov: Bulgaria Strictly Adheres to its Commitments to Protect the EU's External Borders

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has held telephone talks with EC President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

In the course of the two talks, the current situation at the borders was discussed. The emphasis in the position expressed by Prime Minister Borissov is that Bulgaria strictly adheres to its commitments to protect the external borders of the European Union, but this cannot be the essence of a lasting solution. The Bulgarian Prime Minister is adamant that it is crucial to address the problems of migration on the principles of solidarity and shared responsibility.

Prime Minister Borissov expressed confidence that diplomacy, not weapons, should solve the crisis. In his words, it is necessary to show all European citizens that problems can be solved with reason, not with war.

The prime minister said that Europe needs solutions that can only be reached in dialogue with all the countries concerned, which face first-line migrant flow, including Turkey.

