Elizabeth Warren drops out of the US presidential race election after disappointing finishes in primary contests across the country on Super Tuesday.

Warren, a 70-year-old Massachusetts senator, will have a conversation with her campaign staff, AFP reports. She announced that she was withdrawing her candidacy for the party's presidential nomination.

"I announced this morning that I am suspending my campaign for president," Warren told reporters.

She continued: "I say this with a deep sense of gratitude for every single person who got in this fight, every single person who tried out a new idea, every single person who just moved a little in their notion of what a President of the United States should look like."

"I guarantee I will stay in the fight for the hardworking folks across the country who have gotten the short end of the stick over and over.", CNN reported.

Warren led in several national opinion polls last summer, but failed to build a broad coalition that would lead her to success on Super Tuesday on March 3.