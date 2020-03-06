Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of the US Presidential Race

World | March 6, 2020, Friday // 07:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of the US Presidential Race www.pixabay.com

Elizabeth Warren drops out of the US presidential race election after disappointing finishes in primary contests across the country on Super Tuesday.

Warren, a 70-year-old Massachusetts senator, will have a conversation with her campaign staff, AFP reports. She announced that she was withdrawing her candidacy for the party's presidential nomination.

"I announced this morning that I am suspending my campaign for president," Warren told reporters.

She continued: "I say this with a deep sense of gratitude for every single person who got in this fight, every single person who tried out a new idea, every single person who just moved a little in their notion of what a President of the United States should look like."

"I guarantee I will stay in the fight for the hardworking folks across the country who have gotten the short end of the stick over and over.", CNN reported.

Warren led in several national opinion polls last summer, but failed to build a broad coalition that would lead her to success on Super Tuesday on March 3.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Elizabeth Warren, US, presidential race
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria